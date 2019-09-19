NORTH PORT — The importance of following Florida’s “Move Over Law” was illustrated graphically this week when a North Port Police car was severely damaged by a motorist who didn’t follow it.
A city policeman checking on a report of a loose dog narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was sideswiped on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning, police reported Wednesday.
The officer, whose name was not released, was sitting in his patrol car along the northbound lanes at mile marker 178 when a motorist from Sunrise, Florida, struck and tore off the left front of his vehicle.
Neither the officer nor the motorist was injured. The accident was reported at 2:25 a.m.
“This is why we have ‘move over’ laws,” explained Josh Taylor of the North Port Police Department. “We are fortunate that no one was hurt.”
Both the patrol car and the Toyota Highlander that struck it had to be towed from the scene. The motorist was cited for failure to move over and driving on a suspended license.
