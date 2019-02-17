NORTH PORT - A combination of Yoga, Tai Chi and ballet movements, Yogatology is offered in a class from 9 - 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Classes are directed to participants age 50 and older - and they are designed to improve flexibility, balance and coordination
Each class has a cost of $8; or $40 for eight classes.
