NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is celebrating the season with the return of Movie on the Green.
The monthly event for the next three months turns the City Center into an outdoor movie theater with family friendly films for residents.
The first one in this cycle is this Friday night with “Incredibles 2” starting at 6:15 p.m. — but with events at the site beginning earlier. There are games and food vendors.
Seating opens about one hour prior to the beginning of the movie, according to the city.
The showings continue with a special viewing on Feb. 22 to celebrate the city’s 60th anniversary. The movie will be “The Shaggy Dog” that will start at 6:30 p.m.
About a month later, at 7:45 p.m. March 29, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown.
“Bring your own seating, including blankets or chairs. No tents are allowed,” the city said.
The site is located at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Officials said about 1,100 people attended the Movie on the Green events in 2018.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
