NORTH PORT - Cranberry Elementary School hosted its fifth grade "Moving Up" ceremonies at the school cafeteria during its last week of school.

Students were recognized in different categories and six of them received the President's Awards for their grade school efforts.

Former Cranberry Elementary School Principal Linda Daniels was the guest speaker.

For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments