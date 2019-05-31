NORTH PORT - Cranberry Elementary School hosted its fifth grade "Moving Up" ceremonies at the school cafeteria during its last week of school.
Students were recognized in different categories and six of them received the President's Awards for their grade school efforts.
Former Cranberry Elementary School Principal Linda Daniels was the guest speaker.
For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.