NORTH PORT — North Port Bunny Squads delivered Easter eggs on Thursday and Friday to families that had jumped online to register for the Bunny Squad Scramble.
The scramble replaced North Port’s annual Easter egg hunts cancelled due to the coronavirus. The event was to maintain some normalcy.
The Bunny Squad was under strict orders to follow appropriate distancing in support of public safety and followed all COVID-19 precautionary steps to keep the eggs safe before delivering to homes.
Moms and dads submitted photos of their kids to North Port after Easter Squads had delivered their goodies. Some of those are pictured here.
