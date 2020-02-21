NORTH PORT — The big day is finally here.
The Atlanta Braves will open their first spring season at CoolToday Park, hosting the Baltimore Orioles. Workers spent Friday completing last-minute preparations to the field and facilities, in a bid to make sure the park is ready for the players and the crowd.
Here are some things to know about the park:
• CoolToday Park is at 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
• First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
• Tickets may be purchased at mlb.com/braves/tickets/spring-training or at the box office. Prices range from $10 on the grass berm to $45 behind home plate.
• Parking is on the first-base side of the stadium with a paved lot adjacent to the stadium and a grass field. Cost is $10.
• Gates open two hours prior to first pitch and fans can get as close to the field without obstructing the views of fans in their seats. On non-game days, gates open at 9 a.m. and fans can enter through Gate 3 and get as close to the field as they can.
• Food venues include Green Fields, Braves BBQ, Chicken Coop and Fish Camp. There is also the Tomahawk Tiki bar along the concourse in left field within view of the field. The tiki bar is also open on non-game days from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
• All items permitted into the ballpark will be inspected. No bags or items exceeding the maximum size of 16” x 16” x 8” are allowed into the ballpark. Permitted items must easily fit into a 16” x 16” x 8” container. Bags on wheels are prohibited. You can bring in one sealed plastic water bottle per fan. No containers or unauthorized items can be left at any park entrance. You will be asked to return them to your vehicle.
For more about today's game, check out the Sun Sports section.
