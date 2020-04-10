NORTH PORT — The New Hope Community Church food pantry in North Port on Mondays and Fridays distributes items to the needy. Covid-19 had outstripped any such disaster in church history, said Larry Grant, a New Hope Food Pantry organizer.
Those in greatest need lined Biscayne Boulevard Friday, trunk lids open in preparing for volunteers to load a box of food items to help survive the coronavirus that so far has claimed nearly 17 million American jobs.
Church volunteers in gloves and masks moved vehicles in an assembly-line production. The process begins again on Monday. Pantry organizers expect more than 500 vehicles each Monday and Friday.
Publix, All Faiths Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank and Bimbo Bakeries contribute tons of items to the New Hope Food Pantry. Cash contributions are always welcomed, as well, or checks payable to the New Hope Community Church food pantry.
“God is providing,” Grant said.
New Hope Community Church is at 5600 South Biscayne Dr., North Port
