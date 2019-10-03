Life can be strange.
On Tuesday, for example, North Port Fire Rescue chief Scott Titus surveyed an army of neighbors, families and happy kids at the National Night Out celebration on city grounds.
The scene was very different from when he started with the fire department in the 1990s, when a handful of firefighters worked shifts and hospital staffers would grimace as North Port rescue crews rolled into the emergency drive like Keystone Cops, he said.
“A lot has changed,” Titus said of the city when volunteers had just combined with full-time firefighters and when 12,000 or so citizens populated North Port in the ’90s. Its current population is 73,000 or so and growing, and there are around 111 highly trained fire rescue workers.
National Night Out on first Tuesdays in October introduces the community to police and fire crews, their leadership and equipment, firefighters spraying hydrant hoses, performing CPR drills, police helicopters swooping in, other fun things among the music, food and free stuff. Scouts, JROTC cadets, dancers, singers, honor guards, vendors, monster trucks, chiropractors, nonprofits, giveaways, dog rescues, barbecues, a radio station and others also joined in the festivities.
National Night Out dates to the 1980s, when neighborhood watchers turned on porch lights and sat in front of their homes. The message sent to crooks was “we’re watching.” Other states such as Minnesota celebrate Night to Unite in August.
Over time the event included law and fire crews, the chance to show us an inside to their profession. Nearly 40 million Americans now participate in National Night Out. Easily more than a thousand came Tuesday to the event in North Port.
But Titus remembered starting with the city 25 years ago, when a handful of firefighters worked a shift, he said; up to 37 handle that duty now.
North Port’s Fire Rescue roster today is trained to help us survive illness, accidents and mishaps. This was the second year North Port Fire Rescue joined with city police and Sarasota sheriff’s officers in the National Night Out, which is a “chance for the public to look at all of our equipment and staff … and for us to support our blue family,” meaning police and sheriff’s deputies, Titus said.
North Port police chief Todd Garrison said National Night Out is important for showing the community that his officers “are approachable. The human side of what we do.”
