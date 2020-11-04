It may be a strange year for everyone, but North Port High School celebrated its 2020 Homecoming Friday night at the Preserve, during their football game with Lemon Bay. The Homecoming Court was introduced, the Queen Asia Blaszak and King Logan King were announced, and the school inducted the class of 2019 and 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame.
North Port High celebrates 2020 Homecoming
- SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
