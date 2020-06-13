NORTH PORT — America is consumed in mass demonstrations criticizing and questioning law enforcement.
Judy Cotrone-Ramirez figured the opposite should happen in North Port.
The local woman organized a Saturday rally at police headquarters, a thank-you to city officers for the job they perform, she said. About 200 other supporters came out to confirm the sentiment.
“It's all about love and gratitude,” she said. “People can disagree … but love overcomes.”
Saturday's North Port rally materialized after Cotrone-Ramirez picked up on a social media link of Venice residents placing blue ribbons on trees. She viewed that supportive gesture not as a counter-protest or a statement to what's going on in America, rather as another voice amid the outrage.
“Policing is a tough job,” said Barbara Langdon, at Saturday's rally. “We're here to be supportive.”
North Port police welcomed the warm thoughts, comments, even an emotional prayer.
And the doughnuts donated by Abbe's in North Port.
“It's awesome,” police Chief Todd Garrison said of the rally. “It shows that North Port PD is approachable. And it really shows that people still care.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
