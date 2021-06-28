NORTH PORT — A toddler died at a North Port home after a parent discovered the child at the bottom of a pool, police reported Monday.
Police and emergency crews were called to a home on the 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard at 4 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning.
A parent found a 2-year-old boy, who had been unaccounted for about 15 minutes, at the bottom of the pool, said North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor.
A parent jumped into the pool and began CPR on the child, and called 911. When emergency workers arrived, the child was unresponsive. An EMS crew transported the child to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, where the child was pronounced deceased.
Police contacted a victim advocate for the family.
Taylor said the advocate is part of a program run through the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
"The victim advocate can help with providing resources, such as phone numbers and contacts, and helping the family through the next step processes. Funeral arrangements is something they help with. In this instance, they provided the parent a hotel for the night so she did not have to stay at the same home the incident took place at," Taylor said.
"The advocate is also a chaplain so they can help in grieving too. This also allows the detectives to focus on the job that they have to do which is investigating the facts and making sure the investigation into the circumstances is thorough."
While police released few details about Saturday's drowning, experts say in many cases, a dangerous situation can be avoided if proper precautions are taken, and children, even toddlers, are shown what to do in the water.
"We have pools, beaches, river, ponds, all around us," Taylor said. "Active eyes being the most important. It only takes a few seconds for kids to drown in even the smallest bit of water. There can be confusion about who is watching kids and where they are. It happens all the time, to the best of parents.
"Safety devices such as locks, gates, fences, and alarms can also help in many circumstances. And of course, swim lessons. It’s a lesson for life."
There are free swim lessons and even floating lessons available in the region for any families in need.
'Float for Life'
"One of our passions is water safety and drowning prevention," said Traci Hamill, Rotary Club of Englewood president. "We are going to preschools and offering free swim lessons for all children who can't swim."
The club has planned a free block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at the Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd., Englewood. Parents can sign up for free swim lessons there.
"When we originally started planning for this event, it was May 1 and there had been 31 children who died in Florida this year drowning. As of today we are at 52," Hamill said. "This was our call to action and why we are putting on this Free Community Block Party to offer free swim lessons to any child who needs it."
Hamill said the club has $26,000 for free lessons to children up to age 12 in need in Englewood, North Port, Venice and Port Charlotte through the YMCA in Englewood.
"We have a program for the parent and toddler (starting at 18 months old). It's a water discovery class," said Liz Nason, Englewood Family YMCA branch executive director.
A parent or guardian accompanies the toddler who learns to be comfortable in the water and develop swim readiness skills. The parent learns about water safety, blowing bubbles in the water, drowning prevention and the importance of supervision."
The water discover is $60 for six 30-minute lessons. While the child doesn't learn to swim, he or she progresses to the next step, which is floating.
"Float for Life is such an important tool for drowning prevention," Hamill said. "A child is taught if they fall into the water to automatically float like an otter and roll over like an otter.
"That's where our 'Josh the Otter' comes into our pool safety prevention program. We have a whole 'Josh The Otter' booklet we give to kids to teach about drowning prevention."
Hamill said she hopes to see hundreds of families attend the free block party. Children can meet the Josh the Otter mascot and sign up for free swim lessons.
North Port Aquatics Center
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department and the Social Services Division has established a #YouthScholarshipFund to help North Port youth who don't have the financial means to participate in recreation programs. North Port residents 17 and under may receive scholarships to participate in two recreation or aquatic programs for the summer/fall seasons, or two weeks of summer camp.
"The North Port Aquatic Center is an American Red Cross Authorized Provider, and our certified water safety instructors provide water safety education to all ages," said Aquatic Supervisor Trish Sturgess. "Parent and child classes start for families with infants as young as 6 months of age and up."
This August, staff will complete Float 4 Life training where children as young as six months participate in a floating focused program, thanks to the North Port Central Rotary Club.
Learn to swim classes are offered monthly in two-week sessions.
Infant swim classes
Andrea Brooker, owner and instructor of Infant Swim ISR Venice, has been teaching infant swim lessons for eight years.
"ISR Venice's goal is to reach as many families as we possibly can and educate them on all of the layers of protection with the last one being survival swim lessons, Brooker said. "I have taught in the Venice, North Port, Englewood and the Sarasota area and skilled almost 300 children. It's heartbreaking when we have not reached those families who have had a fatal or non-fatal drowning."
Booker teaches children from 6 months to 12 months, if they were fall in a body of water they will roll over and float on their back until someone can get to them.
"We have multiple, multiple sources that will give scholarships, pay registration fees, etc. for anyone who cannot afford lessons, who has been involved in a non-fatal drowning, a sibling of that, etc. Most of our sources are actually parents who have lost a child to a drowning or whoever experienced a child with a nonfatal drowning."
Against Children Drowning
Paul DeMello, executive director of Just Against Children Drowning, pays or free swim lessons at the YMCA in Port Charlotte.
"I also install baby gates in pools," DeMello said. "I install fences after children drown at family pools. I also work with the Department of Children and Families to install fences and gates for families in need. The problem is, it's often done after a near-drowning or after a child dies. Drownings are real. They happen way too often in our region. When a child drowns, it impacts a family forever."
For more information about free lessons in Port Charlotte, visit www.justagainstchildrendrowning.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.