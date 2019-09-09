In collaboration with the North Port Public Works department, Barbara Lockhart and Edie Driest with NPFOWL, workers placed permanent signs recently along Panacea Boulevard, replacing the temporary signs. They warn motorists that several sandhill crane families use the area for nesting, residence and food foraging. Temporary signs were placed along the North Port boulevard and along River Road in March, during the 2019 nesting and baby season, purchased by Lockhart and her parents, Paul and Britt Kovach, residents of Charlotte County.

