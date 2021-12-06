No need to worry about parking, mom Lily Savchuk, dad Ben Savchuk and baby Emelia Savchuk, all snuggled in, Mike Savchus with baby Vlad Savchuk, mom Anglela Savchuk and Vanessa Savchuk cruise the parade route on their scooters.
Rockin’ the Poinsetta Parade is Clara’s Clubhouse of North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Coldwell Banker Sunstar bringing back the oldies for the parade.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Imagine School Young Marines marching proudly in the Christmas parade.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Three-year-old Aspen Granger with mom Kayla Granger mail off her handwritten letter to Santa Claus.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Maddie DeLong from the Rockbox School of Music and Stage in North Port, rocks out to some Christmas tunes.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Gulf Coast Florida Girl Scouts are all smiles in the parade.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
The North Port Alliance Marching Band.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
BNI Master Connectors of Southwest Florida bring back the sounds of the 1980's.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Capt. Brian Gregory of the North Port Police Department is on Santa's "Naughty List" and won't be getting any Christmas gifts.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
The Grinch tagged along with MVP Realty in the parade.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Bowersox Plumbing is scrubbing up for Christmas.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
D-Fy Drug Free Youth of North Port sends out a great message during the Holiday Season.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies of the '80s having a blast singing some Christmas songs,
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
The big man himself, Santa Claus brings up the rear of the parade, North Port-style riding a fire truck to the delight of all.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Aubrey Jones, Harper Jones and Alaina Handrinos are all decked out in their Christmas finery for the parade.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Polyana Singh-Desa, Luke Hughes and his mom Mary Morandi stand near the newly lit Christmas Tree.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
No fear here as 4-year-old Eli Barke scaling the rock wall.
SUN PHOTO BY DONNELL BATES
Salt & Light Holistic Spa’s Sophia Bacheco and Leslie Copeland
NORTH PORT — The Poinsettia Parade & Festival, an annual North Port tradition, was again a hit, with plenty of music, floats, family fun and festivities.
Centered at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., there was a huge party with stations for kids that included face painting, coloring and games at the Green and the Mullen Community Center.
