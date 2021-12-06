NORTH PORT — The Poinsettia Parade & Festival, an annual North Port tradition, was again a hit, with plenty of music, floats, family fun and festivities.

Centered at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., there was a huge party with stations for kids that included face painting, coloring and games at the Green and the Mullen Community Center.

SUN PHOTOS BY DONNELL BATES

