NORTH PORT — If the question is “Peace Sells, But Who’s Buying?” Well, the answer remains — in terms of the album — millions of heavy metal fans, still.
The 1986 Megadeth album that spun the title hard rock classic (which also was used at MTV’s news intro for years) has sold more than a million albums by 1990 and continues to be considered among the most important heavy metal albums.
Since then, the group has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has had 12 Grammy nominations, along with a recent win.
Megadeth cofounder and bassist David Ellefson was in North Port on Tuesday night at the Rock Box Music School & Stage. He spoke to about 50 students, fans and other people who paid $35 for the chance of an upclose night with a bass icon.
Those attending had different reasons, but asked Ellefson questions ranging from why he uses a five-string bass to his favorite mode of tour transportation.
“I wanted to improve my technique for guitar and down-the-line, hopefully bass, since I’m getting a bass guitar soon,” said Niko Wlatkowitsch, 15, of North Port.
Wlatkowitsch said he loved Megadeth and other bands of the genre. He wasn’t the only one.
Mike Dawson, 41, of North Port, said he’d been a fan of the band since his teenage years.
“How often do you get a chance to see a guy like that up close and personal? And in North Port?” he said, saying he’s always appreciated heavy metal music.
Dawson said he always appreciated Megadeth and other metal bands because the lyrics and members of the groups are intelligent.
Kelsey Mace, who works for Rock Box, took the opportunity to check it out.
“It’s really cool to hear (him) play,” Mace said. “This is my place; I like to be around people who like to jam,” she said.
Ellefson said he enjoyed the event at the Rock Box. He has been on tour with what is called Basstory — events with smaller crowds where he talks about life on the road, plays a few songs, and answers questions from the audience. He said each night brings a unique event.
“They’re all different. The master class is much more music-based — especially in a music school like this … they really want to know the details of playing,” Ellefson said.
Beth Miller, 18, of North Port, discovered Megadeth music on the radio and then, by chance, found two Megadeth albums in her garage.
Miller said she enjoyed the night and had Ellefson sign her “Peace Sells” compact disc cover.
“Getting to see David (Ellefson) up there and experiencing all of that was great,” Miller said.
Thom Hazaert is Ellefson’s manager and longtime friend who sang on stage while a backing band — members of Dead by Wednesday — played a few Megadeth songs with Ellefson.
“It’s just been great,” Hazert said. “We’re surrounded by friends out doing this. It’s really intimate, being one on one with fans,” he said.
