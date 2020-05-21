RobRolleri

NORTH PORT — Musical entertainment returns to North Port this weekend with two events.

The Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, has booked CJ the DJ, a Miami-Dade firefighter, for a night of karaoke from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 22. The evening will be a tribute to veterans and first responders. 

On Saturday, the Olde World will host an evening of live music with Rob Rolleri, beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be limited seating for both evenings, due to the restaurant taking precautions under the Center for Disease Control's pandemic guidelines. For more information, call 941-426-1155.

