NORTH PORT — Musical entertainment returns to North Port this weekend with two events.
The Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port, has booked CJ the DJ, a Miami-Dade firefighter, for a night of karaoke from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 22. The evening will be a tribute to veterans and first responders.
On Saturday, the Olde World will host an evening of live music with Rob Rolleri, beginning at 6 p.m.
There will be limited seating for both evenings, due to the restaurant taking precautions under the Center for Disease Control's pandemic guidelines. For more information, call 941-426-1155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.