NORTH PORT — Linda and Joe Sardo have been helping North Porters make music for a long time.
The longtime owners of North Port Music have settled back into the store they previously owned in the shopping center at 14525 Tamiami Trail. They renamed it Blossom Time Music, and have been back at it for 15 months.
On Saturday, they will mark a major expansion, and hope the community will join them to celebrate — and to spread awareness about alternatives to teen suicide.
“We are doubling our size,” Joe Sardo told the Sun on Thursday. “We are opening Blossom Time Studios next door. And we are dedicating it to the prevention of teenage suicide.”
The new 1,000-square-foot studio is being dedicated to Danny Battista, a local teen musician who took his life more than 10 years ago.
“He jumped off a water tower after a failed romance,” Joe Sardo said. “The problem today is an epidemic. Thirty percent of emergency room visits by teens today are suicide or suicide-attempt related. That’s a fact.”
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Blossom Time Studio will open with music and food. Bands will play until 3 p.m. “We have the Biscayne Band in the afternoon,” he said. “A very popular band in this area.”
Sardo estimated 30 customers a day visit his shop. As he is talking, a customer, Tammy Renee from Port Charlotte, comes in, seeking a specialty mixing box. Sardo gives her one to try.
“Just promise me,” he tells her, “that if it works for you, you will come back and buy it.” No money changes hands.
“If this doesn’t work,” Renee tells him. “I have to go all the way to Bradenton.”
Sitting among the packages of guitar strings, saxophone reeds, brand-new drumsticks and mini maracas, Sardo said the shop helps many musicians in the area.
“Guitars, drums, violins,” he said. “We sell them and rent them. We are glad to be here.”
