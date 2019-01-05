NORTH PORT — Today is the first day to sign up for the North Port Mustangs Pop Warner spring tackle and cheerleading season.
Those interested can sign up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George Mullen Center football field at 4946 City Center Blvd. Youths can also sign up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 and Jan. 10.
If someone signs up no later than Jan. 10, the fee is $100. If they sign up later, it’s $125.
The website is www.leaguelineup.com/NPYAC.
“Last year, we had over 100 kids play in the spring season,” Mustangs president Bart Dixon said. “I think we can have that amount again this time.”
The tackle season begins in February with between four to six games played. The Mustangs will play other teams from the Peace River Conference.
Following the spring tackle season, the flag football season will be held in the late spring and early summer. That league has been going for several years and helps youths prepare for tackle football and learn the fundamentals.
Last fall, North Port’s junior Pee Wee and Junior Varsity tackle teams made the conference Division 2 semifinals before being eliminated. The Mustangs had teams in every division except the Varsity division.
