PORT CHARLOTTE — The North Port Youth Athletic Club Mustangs played strong games Saturday against the host Port Charlotte Bandits.
The Mustangs Pee Wee division team lost to the Bandits 6-0, but played an outstanding game defensively after an early Port Charlotte score.
“We really dominated them after they scored an early touchdown,” said Mustangs Pee Wee head coach Bart Dixon. “We played an excellent defensive game and didn’t allow them more than 50 yards rushing in the entire game.”
The Mustangs Mitey Mites battled Port Charlotte to a 7-7 tie. Brandon Williams broke lose for a 50-yard touchdown run for the North Port touchdown. .
“This was our best game of the season,” said Mitey Mites head coach Carlos Gilliam. “We played very well, especially on defense.”
The Mitey Mites team is 3-0-1.
North Port’s Junior Varsity team didn’t play because it didn’t have enough players.
The Mustangs Pee Wee and Mitey Mite teams will participate in the Spring Classic at the Cape Youth stadium in Cape Coral on Saturday.
The NPYAC flag football season will have its draft and combine April 28 at the George Mullens Center. Coaches of each team will pick their own players. Games will begin the following Saturday, May 4.
Youths 4 to 16 years old are participating. There will be different age divisions and seven games plus playoffs will be held.
