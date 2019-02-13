The observance of National Day of Marriage took place Sunday at the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
In addition to a special prayer for married couples composed by His Grace Bishop Bohdan J. Danylo, of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (Diocese) of Saint Josaphat in Parma, Ohio, by the Rev. Vasyl Petriv, pastor, he also distributed special “Hramotas” (prayerful Certificate of Appreciation) from Bishop Bohdan, personally signed by him, to several married parishioners couples.
The recipients of Hramotas were saluted by the congregation with the traditional Ukrainian song “Mnohaya Leeta” (many-many years).
The National Day of Marriage is celebrated every year in February. This year it was celebrated on Sunday, Feb. 10
It was 25 years ago this week that the United States, Russia and Ukraine signed the Trilateral Statement and Annex. In it, Ukraine agreed to transfer its nuclear stockpile — third largest in the world — to Russia, in exchange for compensation for the nuclear warheads, assistance in dismantling missiles. It also included security assurances from the United States, Russia, and the United Kingdom, all signers of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances with Ukraine, to guarantee respect for Ukraine’s borders, independence, and sovereignty, and promising to refrain from the treat or use of economic and military force.
In 2014, Russia violated the terms of the Budapest Memorandum by using military force to seize the Crimean Peninsula, and later by supporting with manpower and military hardware the violent separatist movement in eastern Ukraine.
The response to Russia’s violation has been very weak from the international community. The United States and Great Britain, the signatory of the Budapest Memorandum, should do more for Ukraine, which is now forced to defend itself from the Russian aggression while at the same time doing its best to become a model democratic nation.
Ukraine will hold presidential election on Sunday, March 31. The Central Election Commission concluded the registration of candidates for the post of president of Ukraine, and announced the names of 44 registered candidate, including the current President Petro Poroshenko, who is running on his record for another five-year term.
The Commission received a total of 92 requests,
Out of the 44 registered candidates, 24 were nominated by the political parties, while 20 are “self-nominated.”
It was 80 years ago, Feb. 12, 1939, election to the First “Soym” (parliament) of the Ukrainian Carpathian Republic took place.
The Ukrainian Carpathian Republic was established in the area populated by Ukrainians in the former Czechoslovakia, which fell apart after Hitler’s Wehrmacht marched in and annexed the Sudetenland.
My loving wife Katrusia, who is very ill, and I wish our youngest grandson, Severino Bohdan Kobryn, who became 9-years-old yesterday, “Happy Birthday!” and “Mnohaya Leeta!”
He had to celebrate this year’s birthday without his beloved father, Lt. Col. A. Ihor Kobryn, USAR, who is serving our country outside the continental United States.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be contacted by at atanask@aol.com; or by phone at 941-423-9499.
