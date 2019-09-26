NORTH PORT — For Tea Bragg, a 17-year-old inductee, the desire to help hurricane victims led her to take part in disaster relief efforts.
After Hurricane Irma trudged through Port Charlotte in 2017, Bragg and several volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helped clean up scattered trees and debris.
“I was able to help others when they were in need,” she said. “That was really important to me.”
The senior also helped pack up boxes of food to send to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island that same year.
Bragg was one of 22 North Port High School students inducted into the National Honor Society on Tuesday night. Proud parents watched from their seats as their children stood onstage at the school’s Performing Arts Center to recite the National Honor Society pledge.
While students must have a minimum 3.0 unweighted GPA in order to meet the organization’s eligibility requirements, school officials noted that many were selected to join because of other factors, including their commitment to community service.
Another inductee, Joel Thame, devotes his time to assisting the band director at his former school, Woodland Middle.
The 15-year-old sophomore who plays the trumpet, Thame has found purpose in sharing his knowledge of music with younger students.
“That’s kind of where I came from,” he said. “It’s my roots. I feel like it’s my calling to go back and help people that need it.”
Cheryl Williamson, National Honor Society sponsor, noted that community service opportunities allow students to learn the value of selflessness.
Williamson, who teaches English and French at the school, added that she feels “exceptionally lucky” to work with the inductees.
“They are brilliant minds, and they are outstanding leaders,” she said. “But to me, I think their kindness and their character is the best quality that they have.”
