NORTH PORT — The city cast a wide net for its next planning manager, but decided its best catch for the job was already in City Hall.
North Port announced Thursday afternoon that interim Planning Manager Nicole Galehouse is going to be given the title fulltime.
She has held the interim title since September so “she’s certainly familiar with the role and responsibilities that come with it,” the city said in a news release.
“She is a true North Port native — born and raise right here in the city,” the news release said. “She has interest in environmental protection, wildlife and cultural resource management and sustainability.”
Galehouse has worked for North Port for three years as a planner, senior planner and the interim planning manager. Prior to that, she worked for Riviera Beach as a senior planner and GIS specialist. She also interned with Fort Lauderdale in its Office of Sustainability.
She is a graduate of University of Florida with a degree in sustainability and the built environment along with a master’s degree from Florida Atlantic University in urban and regional planning, the city said.
“She is passionate about this community and making it a great place to live,” the city said.
