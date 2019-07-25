VENICE - More than 445,000 gallons of raw sewage gushed from a 16-inch pipeline at a construction site Wednesday afternoon.
The break in the line took place at a new Neal Communities subdivision off Jacarada Boulevard between Border and Laurel roads.
A private contractor working at the community, called Aria, broke a force main sewage pipeline at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
By 8 a.m. Thursday, about 171,000 gallons of the raw sewage had been recovered and a berm built by the contractor kept the product from seeping off property, according to a report.
The report, submitted by Sarasota County Utilities Department Supervisor Joshua Young, went to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The spill was within Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility Service Area, but under an agreement with the county, the county maintains it, so responsibility for repairs and clean up fall on Sarasota County.
City monitoring
Venice is monitoring the situation and has offered any assistance it can, be it repairs or clean up, city Utilities Director Javier Vargas said.
"It's a county sewer line," Vargas said. "We have an agreement with the county to treat some of their sewage. ...The good thing is the environment was not impacted."
The contractor created a berm around the site to prevent the spill from leaving the construction site. No off-site storm water or surface waters were impacted, according to the report.
Young's report stated: "(The) sewage was discharged into a holding pit that the contractor quickly dug on the construction site. The county called in multiple emergency vendors to haul from site, and lift stations that had to be shut off to stop the flow on the 16-inch force main."
Repairs were completed and lift stations and the force main were online around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Spill contained
Sewage cleanup was expected to end Thursday, said Jacob DeLoach, of Neal Communities.
"Our contractor took immediate action to contain the spill by creating a berm around the impacted area and crews worked tirelessly to fix the pipe," DeLoach said in a news release. "As a result, the spillage was self-contained and did not affect any off-site storm water or surface water. We are thankful our team was prepared to act quickly and that there were no environmental issues."
DeLoach said Neal Communities is working closely with Venice, Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to make sure the site is properly cleaned.
Fiscal impact unknown
It's uncertain at this time whether any FDEP fines will be levied due to the size of the spill, or reimbursement or expenses clawed back by the county from contractors.
Drew Winchester, Sarasota County spokesman, said the county could issue "regulatory fines" in incidents like this.
"Any regulatory fines for a sanitary sewer overflow would be directed to Sarasota County, as the county is the owner of the sanitary sewer collection system and the permit holder for the treatment plant permits. As such, the sole responsibility for compliance with the permit requirements and Florida Statutes falls to the permit holder.
"Sarasota County’s Risk Management team is tasked with seeking compensation from third parties that damage Sarasota County assets," Winchester said. "Once the expenses from this incident are tallied, Risk Management may begin their processes to recover any expenses incurred by Sarasota County, including fines and damage to county owned assets."
