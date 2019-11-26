NORTH PORT — City leaders remain determined to land a hospital, but the ways to reach that goal may take several paths, health officials said Monday.
Speaking at a “Future of Healthcare in North Port” forum, health officials said the city may get more advanced medical facilities before a hospital is built here.
Sam George, who has championed for a full-service hospital for a decade, said the solution may be that the city actually builds its own facility and then attracts an affiliation from an existing hospital company.
“We could build our own facility. It’s feasible. And then contract to have someone run it for us,” George told the 50 people assembled at the workshop in North Port City Hall. “We have been waiting for a hospital to come here and build us a facility, but maybe we build it ourselves.”
Nearly every speaker said the need for a full-service hospital in the city is “urgent.”
“We are in a mess,” John Gonzalez, M.D. said. “Maybe we should take inspiration from the movie ‘Field of Dreams.’” Gonzalez said “You know, if we build it, maybe they will come.”
Gonzalez deals in legislative and policy issues in the health care field.
North Port is believed to be the largest city in Florida without its own hospital.
Gonzalez said for pediatrics care, people in North Port have to look to St. Petersburg, and cancer patients do not get specialized care until they reach Moffitt Care Center in Tampa.
“The demand is here in North Port,” Gonzalez said. “The care is not.”
Lee Gross, M.D., who has established a “membership” care facility in North Port that has expanded to more than 1,000 locations nationwide, said he now has patients coming to North Port from Miami, Orlando and the Caribbean. “We can do it,” he said. “We can attract patients to North Port.”
The forum ended with the group pledging to continue to seek ways to bring more health care facilities to North Port, including a full-service hospital.
