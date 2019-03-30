NORTH PORT — People for Trees assisted with a beautification project for a North Port neighborhood recently.
“The residents of Eden Court, spearheaded by Carla Barrett, reached out to the members of People for Trees for some help to improve the grassy area in their cul-de-sac which only had a few sad-looking queen palms,” Alice White, with People for Trees, said.
“People for Trees then reached out to the community for help with the planting, supplied the plants and the mulch, and the end result is a beautifully landscaped Florida friendly pollinator garden that will not only become a home for butterflies and birds but be enjoyed by all,” White said in an email.
Plant included fakahatchee grass, firecracker, firebush, thryallis, pentas and milkweed, she noted.
