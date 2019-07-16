ENGLEWOOD — John Dunlap just had an extraordinary experience that continues to give him joy and satisfaction long after the memorable day was over.
What did he do that was so special?
“I went swimming,” he smiles. "For me, it was monumental. Swimming in the ocean is something I never thought I could do again.”
There was a time when the North Port man was like most people — he took swimming, cycling and running for granted.
“I was an athlete,” he says. “I was good at most sports, could swim like a fish and could bike for long distances without tiring.”
But all that was before a car, driven by a man texting on his cell phone, plowed into Dunlap and his bike.
“I knew my injuries were serious. I thought I would bleed to death before help arrived,” he recalls.
Lying helpless in the middle of the road, Dunlap also worried oncoming cars might hit him.
That’s when the woman he calls his guardian angel stopped her car in the road, preventing other cars from running over him.
When Dunlap asked for a tourniquet, she gave him her shirt and knelt down to comfort him until he was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in St. Petersburg.
His injuries required multiple surgeries, including the amputation of his leg.
At first, his leg was amputated below the knee, but infection set in and he lost more of his leg above the knee.
While the pain was almost too much to bear, Dunlap wasn’t about to give up.
“I kept thinking about getting back to my wife and teenage children,” he said.
It took a month before he could leave the hospital in a wheelchair. But life for him was forever changed.
He was told in court the fellow who hit him was uninsured, unemployed and penniless.
After he was fitted with prosthesis, Dunlap pushed himself to be able to bike again, eventually getting back to the long-distance biking.
Anyone who has ever needed prosthesis knows the pain and blisters that come with acclimating to it.
But the worst pain, Dunlap said, was the phantom pain from his severed limb. He endured seven years of intense pain while he pushed himself to recover what he could of his past ability.
Although there were times when he was overcome with depression, he concentrated on the things he could do, feeling grateful for life.
“When you go through something like that you can never again take a day of life for granted,” he says.
For 12 years, Dunlap didn’t go near a beach.
“When you lose a limb, the last thing you think about is going to the beach where walking on sand is difficult with one leg — and sand can irritate your prosthesis. Plus, with one leg, walking through sand while carrying stuff is impossible.”
When he finally drove to the beach a year ago, he saw the way Mark "The Beach Guy" Timchula made it easier for beachgoers by setting up chairs and an umbrella for them.
Dunlap became more than just a customer.
Mark Timchula wasn’t content to just set up beach equipment for Dunlap. As the two became fast friends, Mark and his son helped Dunlap do something he thought was impossible — swim.
After Dunlap removed his prosthetic leg, Timchula and his son helped him into the water, watching him experience the thrill of swimming in the gulf.
“It was so emotional for me,” Dunlap says. “My friendship with Mark has enriched my life more than words can say.”
As a volunteer with The Beach Guy’s set-up crew, John Dunlap now works like any other able-bodied worker.
“This is my therapy,” he laughs as he sets up another beach umbrella.
By refusing to quit trying, he reaches one goal after another. But the best one, he says, was his swim in the gulf.
On occasion, he works to encourage new amputees, helping to motivate them push hard to recover.
“I never give up on anything,” he says. “The impossible just takes longer.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
