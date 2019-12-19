NORTH PORT — What began as a dream on the plains of Fort Riley, Kansas, may soon become a crisp, fresh-brewed, hoppy reality in North Port.
Nicholas York wants his Charlie Foxtrot Brewing to be North Port's first commercial beer-brewing operation. He has a site picked out on Toledo Blade Boulevard near Interstate 75. He's got logos and label designs drawn up. He's even joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
And, most importantly, he and his brewer partner Tim Price have a half-dozen styles of beer they're in the process of perfecting.
There are obstacles ahead, to be sure. There is no building yet. The plan is for one to be built in a Benderson Development project sometime in 2020. Also, the city has only a few places were a brewery is allowed by zoning — and that site isn't one of them. So a zoning change or a special exception would need to be granted by the City Commission.
And then there are state and federal licensing procedures to follow.
But York is confident his brewery can be in operation — brewing beer, selling it in kegs and cans, and serving it onsite — by 2021.
York's plan began with a discussion with a fellow soldier while they were both stationed at Fort Riley. Both had an interest in brewing beer and both wanted to open a microbrewery. Price, was a medic at the time they met and became friends.
So, why North Port?
"We picked North Port because it is an open field," York said. "No other microbreweries are here. We will be the first."
There are plenty of breweries in Fort Myers and Sarasota. Punta Gorda has its Fat Point Brewing and Peace River Brewing Co. Brewers in South Venice make beer for Three Bridges Brewing inside the Off the Wagon Saloon. But North Port is open territory, as are Port Charlotte, Englewood and the West Villages.
With zoning changes coming, permits to be obtained, a building to be built, and brewing equipment and ingredients to buy, where is the funding coming from?
"We are working on that right now," York said. "Right now, we are operating on a seed grant. We could have investors lined up."
When they are up and running, York said he would like to see them produce 36 kegs per day, in a half-dozen styles, including an India Pale Ale (IPA), a Belgian Abbey Dubbel and their signature 22 Troop Lager.
Meanwhile Price is working at Guidon Brewing Co. in Asheville, North Carolina. He serves as the fledgling company's master brewer, while York finishes up his college classwork at Florida Gulf Coast University and lays the groundwork for the brewery.
"I have about eight recipes that I am working with," Price said in a phone interview this week. "I am looking forward to getting down there to North Port."
Do their plans have a good chance to come to fruition?
"I think they do," Mel Thomas, North Port's economic development director said. "Nicholas York has the determination to make things happen. He goes the extra mile."
Thomas said the city's current zoning language needs to be updated to allow such an operation. "Back when it was written, no one knew of microbreweries."
"I would say the company is not as long a shot as people might think," Thomas said. "Their doing things right."
Continuing the military theme, York and Price plan to donate a portion of proceeds from Charlie Foxtrot to Project 22, an organization that provides support to veterans in need. That's why they named their lager after the nonprofit, whose cause they take very seriously.
"We want to make a difference," York said. "We want to give back."
