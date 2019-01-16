NORTH PORT — A new car show will be driving into North Port at its year-old second public library.
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, in coordination with the Florida West Coast Car Club, will be hosting a Charity Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20.
With free admission, attendees can look forward to show cars, food, games, and more festivities put together by businesses and organizations of North Port.
Initiated by members of FOSSPL, profits made from the car show aim to be used as supplemental funds for special programs, activities and equipment at the library. The FOSSPL reached out to the Florida West Coast Car Club to organize such an event.
Florida West Coast Car Club is seen in North Port during their quarterly shows at San Pedro Catholic Church as well as monthly cruise-ins at businesses including Advanced Auto Parts and the Moe’s and Culver’s complex.
“Florida West Coast Car Club President Doug Wood and Sergeant-at-Arms Art Poser have been coordinating with the Friends group and offering their guidance and expertise to make this a very successful event,” Tom Renihan said.
Renihan is the car show chairman of FOSSPL.
“This local car club is made up of over 200 members, works with a number of nonprofits sponsoring a number of charity car shows, and raises funds for these organizations,” he said. “Their enthusiasm for what they do is infectious.”
Cars of all makes and models are permitted for a $10 registration donation and 21 awards will be given out to the best ones.
The show will offer activities for all ages with games, raffles, prizes, face paint and appearances by local food trucks. Present will be Dawg House, Triple B BBQ, and Kona-Ice of Punta Gorda as well as other local vendors. Also, Matt Dill of Stellar Web Productions will shoot aerial video and photos of the show using his drone.
Community radio station, WKDW 97.5 Community Radio will be broadcasting at the event from 11 a.m. to noon. In case of rain the day of Jan. 20, the event will be moved the following week to Jan. 27.
“We hope to see car enthusiasts and members of the general public in attendance,” Renihan said. “We want to make it a community wide celebration to promote the Shannon Staub Library and Suncoast Technical College.”
For more information or to register a car, call Renihan at 941-564-8543.
