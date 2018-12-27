NORTH PORT — Despite the arrest of Juan Salazar-Diaz, North Port Police continues to investigate the killing of Tyren Kinard.
A motive remains unclear, based on new affidavits examined by the Sun.
Kinard, 21, of Port Charlotte, was found dead Sept. 8 just within North Port city limits after being shot multiple times.
Kinard was allegedly shot by Salazar-Diaz, 21, of Deep Creek, who was arrested Dec. 19.
Authorities have not released a motive for why Salazar-Diaz shot Kinard or any details on the relationship between the two men.
Public records obtained by the Sun show Salazar-Diaz was arrested after his DNA, along with DNA of the victim, were a latex glove found in Kinard’s car.
A pack of Newport cigarettes found near Kinard’s body had blood splatter and a Salazar-Diaz fingerprint, authorities said.
Records show the pack of cigarettes was found in a swale near Kinard’s body at the intersection of Red Oak Road on Sawyer Circle. The latex glove was found between the center console and the front seats of the driver’s compartment.
Kinard’s vehicle was recovered two days after his body was discovered in North Port. The car was found on the 26000 block of Explorer Road in Deep Creek, less than a quarter mile from where Salazar-Diaz lives.
North Port Police also used cellphone records to connect Salazar-Diaz to the crime. Records indicate that Kinard made three calls in the hours before his death.
All three calls on Kinard’s phone went to the same phone number, which at the time was registered to Salazar-Diaz. Reports show Salazar-Diaz admitted to authorities the phone number called did belong to him, but denied ever calling or knowing the victim.
Salazar-Diaz also told authorities he had changed his number a few weeks after the slaying, but would not elaborate.
Kinard, on social media, went by the name Londonn Moore and some knew Moore as transgendered, living life as a female. It led an effort by authorities to reach out to the LGBTQ community to track down what may have led to Kinard’s death.
Kinard’s driver’s license and legal name is Tyren Kinard. The Sun’s standard is to discuss people by their chosen pronoun and gender, but is unable to establish a clear distinction in this instance.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told the Sun on Dec. 21 they were exploring all avenues for motive and could not rule anything out. Garrison could not say if the crime was a hate crime due to Kinard’s social media.
Salazar-Diaz was arrested Dec. 19 and is facing charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a felon. Salazar-Diaz remains in Sarasota County Jail and is expected to have his first arraignment Jan. 25.
Salazar-Diaz is a convicted felon following an armed robbery in 2013 in Lee County. Salazar-Diaz was 16 at the time of the crime. Salazar-Diaz was also arrested in 2017 in North Port for fleeing police after a traffic stop — he did not have a license at the time of the traffic stop.
While an arrest has been made, the North Port Police Department continues to investigate the slaying of Kinard and are asking those with additional information to come forward. Those who may have heard or seen something in connection to the case are urged to contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or email him at cmaki@northportpd.com.
