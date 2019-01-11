NORTH PORT — With other region areas adding disc golf as a recreational activity, the city of North Port is taking steps to create its own course as well.
And it's hoping student volunteers wanting to earn Serve Florida credits, and others, will assist with the effort on Saturday.
Volunteers should sign up prior to the event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/NPDifferenceDay. Those involved will meet at 8:45 a.m. at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port.
"Serve Florida and city of North Port join together to help clear the way for a new 18-hole disc golf course at the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway," the city said in a news release.
The three hours county for those taking part in Florida Bright Futures.
After the three hours of work, those involved will return to Dallas White Park for a free lunch, the city noted.
Along with the lunch, volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, gloves and water.
