Charlotte County installed new stop signs Wednesday at the intersection of Chamberlain and Biscayne boulevards in Northwest Port Charlotte, near the North Port city limits. The route is a well-traveled shortcut between the El Jobean area and North Port. The new four-way stop features red-blinking signs powered with solar panels. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.