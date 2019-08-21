By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — A large company wants to relocate its operations to North Port.
The city is not ready.
The business goes elsewhere with its jobs, employees and taxes.
That was the conclusion reached by a group of 22 members of North Port Forward in an mock exercise recently.
The hypothetical company would be seeking a build-ready site, high speed internet and a qualified workforce.
No, nada and zip were the city’s scores.
Oh, and nightlife for new residents? A microbrewery perhaps? No. The city currently doesn’t even have zoning for something like that.
The North Port Forward group, which advocates a more diversified economy and tax base for the city, meets monthly to map out growth for the city.
Its most recent speaker was Mel Thomas, the head of economic development for the city.
Before the exercise, Thomas told the group that cities near North Port have prepared sites for industries seeking to relocate.
North Port has limited spaces ready to develop, she said.
“It’s a competition for new companies,” she said. “We’re not real competitive at this point.”
The audience then broke into four discussion groups to mull over what the city needs to do to be ready when opportunities for growth present themselves.
The suggestions included 5G and fiber optics to be made available throughout the city; vocational schools need to train more applied technology courses, develop entertainment venues to make the city more attractive to those moving here.
A theater and an IMAX facility should be developed.
A canal could be developed into a commercial center with restaurants and entertainment venues, and the image that North Port buttons up at night needs to disappear.
Thomas said the city has had development success with the new Braves facility and sports tourism is being pursued.
Another idea is ecotourism as a also a distinct development area, along with agribusiness.
But zoning needs to be readied before the opportunities arise.
“This city can be great,” she said. “But we need to plan and diversify our tax base.”
