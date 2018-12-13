NORTH PORT — The Hampton Inn & Suites at Tuscola Commons — the city’s first new hotel in decades — may open its doors to guests by late spring 2020, according to developers.
The North Port City Commission approved a waiver to allow developers to differ from the city’s Mediterranean design and style requirements at a regular meeting Tuesday.
Several conditions were made to the waiver, including voiding it if any significant remodel of more than 20 percent is made to the building’s exterior.
It will also only apply to this specific building and project and will not carry forward if this project does not follow through, commissioners said.
Developers expect to break ground in March and open the hotel by May or June of 2020.
Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said she believes developers have given a lot of thought to the city’s design standard and tried to work with it, but worries about them walking away from the project if the city requires them to comply with all the design standards.
“The citizens are screaming for a hotel and I would hate for this developer — who has put so much time and energy to come to our city when nobody else wanted to — and he goes back and he says to his powers that be, ‘Hey, we can do this, but,’ and they say, ‘Sorry, but we don’t like that but,’ they’re going to go away and we have nobody that has made an investment in this community, except for this developer that’s before us today,” McDowell said.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said the only intent behind the design standards was to give the U.S. 41 corridor a design standard. Carusone said she will not compromise what the city will look like 15 years from now.
“We have nickel and dimed our standards in this community for many years and we are getting that feedback now that we need to stop,” Carusone said. “That there are certain things that the commission in the past has done that I myself wasn’t even supportive of believe it or not.
“I didn’t like some of the design standards. I thought it was intrusive, but come to find out it’s what made North Port. It’s what people were proud of here. Now, if we keep eliminating those types of standards only for the benefit of one company then you erode the foundation of what people think is the greatest part, well not the greatest part, but one of the greatest features of this city.”
Commissioner Jill Luke said she was initially inclined to not support the design changes because other businesses had to comply even more with the city’s Mediterranean design standards. Luke said she will support the changes because the hotel is a large-scale project.
“Right now, stats say that we don’t even need a hotel in our city, even though our citizens are screaming for one, so because of that I have sympathy for the situation and I’ll go ahead and support the changes that you guys have made and what has been placed within the motion,” Luke said.
The commission passed the motion unanimously in a 5-0 vote.
