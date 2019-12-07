NORTH PORT — Swimmers planning to use the city’s new Aquatic Center’s competition pool will have new hours on Jan. 1.
The city commission voted Thursday night to change the hours to 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, replacing the current schedule of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend hours remain at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and noon to 7 p.m.
The hours are for the competition pool. It is the only portion of the larger Aquatic Center site open through the winter. It has heated water while other attractions like the lazy river and the waterslides do not have warmed water. The full center is expected to reopen by Spring Break in March.
In setting the new schedule, the commission rejected proposed split hours for the winter months, as well as a staggered schedule by days.
“Let’s keep it simple,” commissioner Pete Emrich said. “We don’t need people confused about when the facility is open, depending on the day they show up to swim.”
The new hours will remain in place during the winter.
Expanded hours are expected to go into effect once Spring arrives.
Property sale
The commission also spent several hours trying to come with a process to sell surplus properties the city owns. In the end, they asked staff to devise a way to dispose of the properties. Currently, the city is in possession of 19 surplus parcels.
