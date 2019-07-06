SARASOTA — Military veterans who find themselves in trouble with the law in Sarasota County have a new program in the jail geared toward helping them.
The veterans housing initiative opened Wednesday in the Sarasota County Jail — a pod within the facility where inmates "will receiving regular support and programming from local volunteers and members of the military and veteran communities," the Sarasota County Jail officials said in a news release.
The first program was from Sarasota County Veterans Services that spoke with inmates about using the G.I. Bill, discharge paperwork and other documents.
“The veterans housing initiative is an idea we have discussed for years and we are excited to see finally come to fruition,” Sarasota County Sheriff's Col. Kurt A. Hoffman said. “As an agency that so strongly advocates for the veteran community, it only made sense for us to also focus on veteran inmates."
Much of the effort is geared toward helping after sentences are completed.
"Life after incarceration is challenging enough without the added pressure of navigating veteran benefits, discharge processes, and often times, PTSD," Hoffman said. "Through this initiative, we are committing ourselves not only to helping vets while they are in our care but also to ensuring they have proper access to resources after they are released.”
The veterans area has flags and hand-painted artworks to represent the five branches of the military. So far, only 10 veterans are enrolled but jail officials believe it will grow in popularity.
The news release states it is just the latest in a long line of initiatives from Sheriff Tom Knight, who has also worked on addiction recovery pods with the assistance of The Salvation Army.
"To date, the Sarasota County Jail has launched more than 50 unique programs including everything from GED to devotional classes, music therapy and more," the news release states.
