NORTH PORT — Another medical marijuana dispensary has opened its doors in North Port.
Harvest Health and Recreation announced Wednesday it has opened up three new locations in Florida, including Harvest of North Port, 7050 Sumter Crossing Drive.
Harvest calls itself a “vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S.” It maintains 35 medical dispensary licenses in Florida along with a license for one cultivation facility and one manufacturing facility in the state.
The North Port location is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day of the week.
“Harvest’s highly trained staff will also be onsite to answer questions about personalized medical cannabis treatments and products to help manage patients’ qualifying conditions,” the news release states.
Harvest in North Port opened to the public in April.
“Florida is the third largest state in the country in terms of population and a crucial state for Harvest as we look to extend our depth across the East Coast, as we have done in the West,” Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi said in the news release. “The explosive growth in Florida’s medical marijuana program over such a short time is incredibly exciting to us, and we’re committed to giving patients and caregivers access to the highest quality products and experience in the cannabis industry. We look forward to opening many more of our award-winning dispensaries across Florida.”
