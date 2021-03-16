NORTH PORT — A new nonprofit group is planning a food drive this weekend to help stock local pantries.
When All Else Fails will have a drop-off drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the organization's office, 5900 Pan American Blvd. Volunteers are needed to help unload donations from vehicles.
The food drive was planned after the U.S. Postal Carriers drive was postponed. Traditionally, the postal carriers will pick up bags of donations from homes in May and route them to local food pantries. This year, because of COVID-19, organizers of that drive are asking people do donate directly to their local pantries.
Justin Willis, president of When All Else Fails, said the postponement leaves a void.
"The canned food drive is so important for North Port food pantries because it helps families who need food during the summer months," Willis said.
Items needed include pasta, sauce, soups, boxed meals, tuna, mashed potatoes, snacks, canned goods, rice, peanut butter, cereal, breakfast bars, water, pet food, diapers, toilet paper, personal hygiene items.
Pantries benefiting include Awaken Church, Atwater Elementary School, Trinity United Methodist Church and others.
Prior to Saturday's drive, the organization also will be giving away food to 300 people in need beginning at 8 a.m. at its office on a first-come, first-served basis.
To volunteer or for more information, call 941-218-0303.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.