The new North Port maps are available at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard.
The maps are free to the public and are made possible due to chamber members purchasing advertising opportunities in the North Port maps.
The new North Port maps have the most updated roadway and ZIP code information in North Port and portions of Charlotte County. The chamber would like to encourage the public to support and patronize the businesses that are listed as advertisers on the North Port map.
Breakfast Club Networking
The chamber will hold its monthly Breakfast Club Networking at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, Aug. 7 at the Perkins Restaurant, 6001 S. Salford Boulevard in North Port.
The Breakfast Club Networking is open to all chamber members and to non-chamber businesses that wish to experience the power of chamber networking and see if the chamber can benefit their business or organization.
There is no cost to attend unless you wish to order a meal off their delicious menu.
Lunch & Learn Workshop
Communication allows us to give and receive information. Effective communication involves more than just words. It includes body language, voice intonation and the way you write.
North Port Toastmasters will lead a fun, interactive workshop on speaking tips and presentation skills. Learn how to use vocal variety, eye contact, gestures and body language to communicate your message effectively. Being a good listener is a top way to be a good communicator. To paraphrase Stephen R. Covey, “Don’t listen to reply, but rather listen to understand.”
The workshop will be held from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 in the Community Room on the second floor at Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of North Port and North Port Toastmasters.
Lunch will be provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Rothco Signs and Designs. Lunch & Learn Workshops are free and open to all chamber members and to the public.
Ribbon cutting ceremony
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 for Nick’s Pool Maintenance.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1337 N. Sumter Boulevard.
Join us as we welcome Nick’s Pool Maintenance to the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and see what type of services he has to offer. Food and drinks will be provided. Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies are open to all Chamber members and to the public.
Chamber membership coordinator job opening
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting resumes for a membership coordinator for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
This is a full-time position and is responsible for all activities related to the recruiting and retention of chamber members.
The deadline to submit resume to the chamber office is Friday, Aug. 9. The targeted start date for this position is Sept. 3. To obtain more information about this job opportunity, please visit the chamber website at www.northportareachamber.com, call the Chamber office at (941) 564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@nothportareachamber.com.
Leadership North Port applications
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019-20 Leadership North Port program!
Leadership North Port is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
The program is also designed to nurture and engage the leadership skills of potential and current leaders by providing an atmosphere that stimulates and fosters diverse viewpoints, resulting in innovative answers to the critical questions facing our community.
The program strives to create awareness and to connect leaders with issues; however, it is not an academic leadership training program. The Leadership North Port Program is open to the public and the chamber will enroll participants on a first-come/first-serve basis. The cost is $575 per person and sessions will run from October 2019 through June 2020.
A limited number of partial scholarships will be available. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Business-to-Business Expo
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Hot Summer Nights VIII Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Business-to-Business Expo is designed to bring the business community together and to provide networking opportunities and a chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile business relationships.
The event is open to all chamber and non-chamber businesses and the cost is $5 per person or free admission if you provide a business card at the entrance. Vendor booths will be decorated in accordance to the “Hot Summer Nights VIII” theme and the vendor booth that is voted best decorated in accordance to the theme will win a free vendor booth at the 2020 Business-to-Business Expo.
All of the vendor booths have been sold for this event, however, there is still one food vendor sponsorships which provides great exposure for a businesses and organizations to the community.
Attendees that provide business cards will have the opportunity to win complimentary door prizes provided by vendors.
Chamber “Hot Summer Nights” membership drive
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a “Hot Summer Nights” membership drive from Aug. 13-27.
Businesses that are not members of the chamber are encouraged to join during the membership drive and let the chamber help their business or organization grow and succeed. The chamber is offering additional incentives to businesses to join the chamber during the membership drive. These incentives include:
NEW MEMBER INCENTIVES
• Administrative fee waived ($25 value)
• Three-day advertising in the North Port Sun newspaper ($184 value)
• New member recognition:
• Chamber Facebook page
• Chamber website
• Communicator electronic newsletter
• North Port Sun chamber column
• Invitation and recognition at your first Network @ Noon Luncheon ($15 value)
• (Total incentive value $224)
Job & Career Fair
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Job & Career Fair from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 27 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
The Job & Career Fair is designed to promote businesses seeking to hire employees and for individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking other career opportunities.
Businesses can reserve a table for this event to promote their business and pass out employment and marketing material to participants.
The cost to reserve an eight-foot table and two chairs is $25 per table for chamber businesses and $50 per table for non-chamber businesses.
Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Swift Plumbers “Scramblin’ on the Green” golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The registration rate is $90 per player or $360 per team.
Various sponsorship opportunities are available that provide great exposure for your business. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of the most marketed & promoted chamber event of the year. Registration includes: Green fees, golf cart, continental breakfast, lunch buffet, range balls, contests, raffle prizes and goodie bags. The golf tournament will host a hole-in-one contest at each of the par 3 holes, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, most accurate drive contest, in the circle contest and “hit it on the green” contest.
Summer “BILL”board Campaign
The chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the Chamber Partners that are participating in this promotion. Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Spin It Again DJ Services, Camp Bow Wow, Gulfside Mortgage Services, Epiphany Health and Encompass Medical, LLC.
New Chamber Members
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome the following businesses and organizations that have recently joined the Chamber of Commerce: Clara’s Clubhouse, Inc. and OZA Laundry, LLC.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.