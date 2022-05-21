NORTH PORT — Donna Crawford was worried she'd be spending her 57th birthday in a homeless shelter.
Instead, she enjoyed the day surrounded by friends at her new home.
Crawford was just days away from homelessness when an anonymous donor paid $33,000 for the disabled woman to move into a new rental home for one year.
Crawford has diabetes and had a variety of tribulations growing up. Life didn't get any easier as an adult. For decades, she lived in a decrepit mobile home just outside North Port.
With nearly no income, she sometimes went without water for months. She had a hard time keeping things tidy because of her living conditions.
"I didn't believe in asking for help," she said. "But, I do now. I'm glad I did. I don't know where I would be without my friends."
Ellen Domke leads the monthly Homeless to Home community luncheons in North Port and Venice. Representatives of nonprofit groups and some government organizations meet to discuss project they're working on, resources they have and problems they're facing.
When Domke learned about Crawford, she began looking for medical, housing and therapeutic resources.
She found few options in the current housing market. Domke also learned Crawford living situation at the mobile home park was running out. Domke called the sheriff's office to sort it out.
Meanwhile, she continued looking for a home for Crawford.
"I checked local apartments, RVs parks, manufactured home parks, some nursing facilities and rental homes," Domke said. "Nothing was affordable in North Port. Nothing was reasonable. Nothing in the $1,600-a-month range was even available."
Domke called seven local rental companies and found that most were based in Texas. She often didn't get a Realtor, just a $200 charge each time she applied for a rental for Crawford. Although Domke was repeatedly denied, the rental companies kept the money.
She worked tirelessly to raise funds to help move Crawford and prayed daily.
"I was broken," she said. "There's no way I was going to let Donna live in her car with her cat."
Finally, help arrived.
"It shouldn't take a miracle to find a house here, but every day people are losing their rentals and can't afford to live here anymore," she said. "The new house is not in North Port where I live, but it's close enough. It's new and clean. It's the perfect place for Donna to begin her life. ...She's free now."
Crawford, who enjoys drawing, recently visited the North Port Art Center and loved it.
"They gave me a colored pencil kit," Crawford said. "I would like to go there. I have been drawing since I was 9. I liked to create things in my own world."
In elementary school in Massachusetts, Crawford's teacher saw promise in the young girl. The teacher liked one of Crawford's drawing so much it was hung in the fine arts center at the University of Massachusetts.
"My parents never went to get it, so it was there for a year, after my teacher brought it back to the school," Crawford said. "When I was in seventh grade, I created a pencil drawing that looked like an illusion of a monster eating a mountain and then just a mountain."
It was entered into a contest and won as the best in show. However, Crawford's parents didn't let her to go to the show to collect the award.
Understanding Crawford isn't done drawing, Domke made business cards and introduced her friend to potential new customers at the recent Kiwanis Pet Expo.
"We discovered Donna is an amazing artist," Domke said. "She has never, ever seen some of these breeds of dogs, yet she can draw them perfectly from pictures."
Crawford was elated when four people hired her to draw their pet portraits as Father's Day gifts.
Domke recently threw Crawford a birthday party with a cake and cards, and invited her supporters.
Crawford says she's still adjusting because it all doesn't feel real. She said she does sleep better now than before.
"Every night I would put blankets over my head and say four times: 'You'll be OK.' And tell myself: 'You are in a nice bed, in a nice room, in a nice house, and there are people around who love you,'" she said. "I don't have to say it anymore. It came true."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.