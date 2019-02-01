NORTH PORT — If you’re new to the North Port area, you may want to check out the North Port Newcomers Day event on Saturday.
More than 80 community organizations, government agencies and local businesses are expected to have information to share at the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way in North Port.
Information booths will be set up around the center. While designed for newcomers to the area, returning snowbirds and others with questions about the North Port area are invited.
No reservations are required and there is no admission charge.
About 350 residents are expected at the event.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Laura Ansel, communications and outreach coordinator for the city said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve only been here for a few days or a few years.”
For more information, call the city’s parks and recreation department at 941-429-3757.
