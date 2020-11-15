Police beat for March 22, 2020

NORTH PORT— Two people are dead due to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. 

Around 4 p.m., the North Port Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Plantation Blvd. and Panacea Blvd., according to North Port spokesperson Joshua Taylor.

A male, 30, was driving a BMW motorcycle with a female passenger, 26, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition but has since passed.

Taylor told the Sun that the crash is an ongoing investigation.

