NORTH PORT — A new tool for saving people and property goes live next week.
Delayed for months by Hurricane Ian, a practice structure for firefighters opens with a ribbon-cutting event on Friday.
The five-story tower — balconies, stairwells, fire rooms and a rappelling station — is constructed of stacked steel shipping containers designed by American Fire Training Systems, an Illinois company.
The firm has built units for fire departments and military installations around the world, its website reports.
The components arrived in sections. Its home is a paved site off West Price Boulevard near North Port High School. Cost is $2 million, some $1.3 million from a countywide surtax, $700,000 from Fire Rescue District funds.
It's dark red and viewable from the road.
“This training facility gives us the opportunity to train with live fire, practice search and rescue techniques, utilize our technical rescue techniques and skills and mimic current and future real-life emergency scenarios,” North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus said. “The tower is years in the making and a game-changer for North Port Fire Rescue.”
The structure provides rescue situations. Crews charge up stairwells dragging hoses and their equipment, douse fires, attack from above on ladder trucks, for example, Scott Lane, deputy chief with North Port Fire Rescue, had said.
Live fire is with Class A wood, stuff like pallets. Firefighters can work amid dark and smoke, much like a house or smaller commercial building.
The idea is teamwork, cutting minutes to seconds, saving lives and property, Lane said.
While live training is important, it doesn’t erase dangers. Federal tracking listed 102 American firefighters dying on duty in 2020, 72 in emergency situations. Seven died in training, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
North Port police will practice rappelling at the structure, as well. Such a facility “puts your city on the map” with surrounding agencies, North Port Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales had said.
His department has plans for a gun range, is in the design phase of consolidating dispatch and other crews in a new building, he said. Hurricane Ian pushed those plans back, however.
Practice in firefighting can limit mistakes, Lane added, giving “the guys the opportunity to sweat a little.”
Friday’s ceremony is for invitees.
