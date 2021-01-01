NORTH PORT — Oh, what a year.
Despite local elections and the everyday stuff of life and dying, 2020 was 24/7 COVID-19, which in North Port impacted a menu of services, programs and recreational fun, including a shortened Grapefruit League baseball season at the Atlanta Braves' CoolToday Park, early closure (and the eventual re-opening) of the new $12 million North Port Aquatic Center, some city parks and activity centers, and city hall; that remained closed through December due to the coronavirus.
Commissioners also tackled their agendas, from investing in water and sewer lines (which raised howls of social media protests), to increasing building impact fees, promoting enterprise zones or Activity Centers, to struggling through budget hearings, freezing commission pay but bumping it up a notch for everyone else.
On the business front, North Port saw its first hotel in a generation, a Hampton Inn & Suites franchise, and a large housing development, Central Parc of North Port, got the greenlight.
Here's a partial list of more headline stories (in no special order):
City Manager Peter Lear was embroiled in a workplace romance that would cost him that $163,000-per-year job. After an involuntary leave in July, Lear was returned to his job in a controversial 3-2 commission vote. He resigned in October, however, and left the city’s employ in November. His No. 2, Jason Yarborough, remains Acting City Manager. Lear was later admonished and expelled from a professional trade agency for his conduct at city hall.
Fed up with things at North Port City Hall, a breakaway group started a campaign to withdraw the West Villages from within city boundaries. The West Villagers for Responsible Government group had filed so-called “divorce” petitions and supporting documents in June. That started the clock on a six-month period to research and complete a deannexation study. A second batch of more boundary-inclusive petitions was filed in October. Things should heat up in May when the second deannexation study is due. Ultimately, however, courts may settle the matter.
West Villages, which was rebranded as Wellen Park in 2020, responded with a counter move, filing a civil suit to halt deannexation. Wellen Park LLLP outlined a list of harmful things, including the potential legal costs. That civil push is in the courts, with ensuing motions and counter-motions.
A proposed 24-hour 7-Eleven at Cranberry and West Price boulevards was neutered in a lengthy June hearing before city commissioners. Tampa-based Weedon-North Port LLC had sought to build the open-all-night convenience store and gas station at the busy corner. Because the 4-acre parcel is zoned Neighborhood Commercial High Intensity, there were limits, however.
In February, the city’s volunteer Planning Commission recommended waiver requests on the hours, added fuel pumps and the car wash. North Port’s Planning Division had also favored the project. Weedon-North Port even tossed in half the parcel for use by the city as part of the offer.
Ultimately, however, after nearly 10 hours of debate over the course of two city council meetings, city commissioners in June gutted the waivers in a 4-1 vote. The developer opted for special hearing under state rules in which an arbitrator would intervene. But Weedon-North Port LLC after the first hearing pulled the plug. It remains to be decided whether things end up before a judge, however.
North Port Commissioner David Iannotti resigned after less than a month on the job. He won the District 1 seat of long-serving commissioner Vanessa Carusone. Elected in November, Iannotti cited health issues for the abrupt departure. He had participated in a ceremonial November event and only one full meeting before resigning. Iannotti did not indicate the nature of decision or respond to inquiries.
“My apologies to city staff and the great citizens of North Port,” he wrote in a parting statement.
In related matter, commission candidate Barbara Langdon won her primary race against former Commissioner Cheryl Cook … by a single vote, some kind of record, according to Sarasota County Elections Supervisor Ron Turner.
The recount process was mandated, as Langdon and Cook came within 20, then four and three votes after that Tuesday's primary. The final tally was a lone vote. Jacqueline Moore finished as the top vote-getter and faced Langdon in a November run-off. Langdon won that handily. Vice Mayor Jill Luke was named mayor in the new commission's first meeting.
“I don't think it has sunk in yet," Langdon said of the one-vote primary win.
