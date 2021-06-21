NORTH PORT — Police had one man and two juveniles in custody and were searching for a fourth Monday in a Friday night shooting that left the victim hospitalized.
Anthony Earl Wicks, 22, listed as a North Port warehouse worker living in the 5000 block of Weatherton Street, was jailed on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was in the Sarasota County Jail on Monday night with a $300,000 bond.
Two juveniles, Javen M. Paul, a 15-year-old Woodland Middle School student, and Gaven Scott Smith, 17, were also held in the shooting, charged with aggravated battery, according to police.
The victim's name was not released.
The shooting Friday was at Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Police reported the violence was centered on domestic issues: Gavin Smith reportedly in a relationship with the victim's ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Smith reportedly had threatened the victim and things turned violent Friday, with some unnamed people throwing "concrete bricks" at a red vehicle, described as a Nissan Cube. The vehicle slowed down and turned around.
Then, multiple gunshots erupted from the car, striking the victim in the head, police said.
He was found lying in the street, was taken to Sarasota Memorial and placed on life support, according to investigators. His condition Monday remained unclear.
Police found a red Nissan Cube listed in Wicks' name at the Weatherton address, police said. They questioned and arrested Wicks and Paul.
“Suspects are possibly known to the victim,” Police spokesman Josh Taylor had said in a Friday press release.
Elevated criminal charges were forthcoming pending the victim's survival, police added.
Biscayne was shut down Friday as police set up a command post at New Hope Church. No immediate threat to the surrounding community was reported.
Wicks has been in custody before. He was arrested in Charlotte County in 2016 on five charges of burglary and six charges of criminal mischief. He was also arrested in March on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Those charges were later dropped. Wicks was released from 60 months probation on the burglary and criminal mischief charges on May 18.
