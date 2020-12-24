NORTH PORT — Happy birthday to you.
And you. And you.
That’s the multi-generational scenario Christmas Eve when Leslie Martin, her mother Ginevra Williams, and Leslie’s grandfather Grover Sims celebrate birthdays.
Grover Sims died in 2012, but Leslie Martin and her mother blow out lots of birthday candles on Thursday; Ginevra Williams turns 95, her daughter 76.
In a normal year, family descended on North Port to huddle up and birthday party Florida-style, Leslie Martin said.
“This year, no one is coming, of course,” she said. “Maybe we’ll Zoom them.”
Same-day generational birthdays don’t always warrant stories. But when it’s about Christmas Eve — or the day after Christmas — things get funny, Martin said, as Christmas has our hearts. It’s also about gift-giving ... do you go light on birthdays and load up on Christmas?
Perhaps hurt someone’s feelings?
No, Martin said firmly.
“Christmas was kind of built around (our) birthdays,” she said. “It’s cool.”
Originally from Winona Lake/Warsaw, near Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Sims family tried avoiding a third Christmas Eve baby. Ginevra labored over five days before Leslie emerged on Dec. 24, 1944, the universe deciding things, she said.
Ginevra delivered a chunky girl who “I think could walk” at birth, she said Tuesday as mother and daughter laughed at that one while playing cards at Martin’s North Port home. The pair live side-by-side. Ginevra Williams had remarried and, until the coronavirus, played bridge in Sarasota.
At 94 years and 364 days, she is capable and drives herself.
Leslie Martin had founded the Jesus Loves You Ministry, a Port Charlotte homeless outreach agency, just retired as its executive director. Grover Sims founded an insurance firm in Indiana. He also conducted orchestras over his lifetime.
Grover Sims wasn’t big on birthdays, both women agreed, as he scooted around the Midwest in the 1940s teaching music, classroom to classroom, always on the road.
When he returned for the summer to the home he had built from fieldstones — the Rock Pile — his wife presented two birthday cakes, a big one for her hubby, a smaller one for Leslie. And they would group-blow candles.
While same-day generational birthdays could seem ho-hum to outsiders, they’re super to those living them, Martin said, or “very special.”
Her mother had a different observation, however: “If she didn’t have the same birthday,” she said pointing to her daughter, “I’d likely forget. I am really terrible about (remembering) birthdays.”
Which on Thursday, at age 95, is forgiveable.
