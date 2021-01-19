NORTH PORT — Obstacles aside, modern internet service to parts of North Port is moving forward.
The provider, Frontier Communications, had dealt with setbacks but is steaming along in placing some 34 miles of fiber-optic cable in parts of the city.
In all, some 1,735 city homes are getting 180,000 total feet of fiber-optic wiring, a Frontier spokesperson said Tuesday. The company has fiber systems in areas outside the new wiring zones. And other providers work within the city, as well.
“It makes sense to expand (fiber service) wherever we can,” said Bob Elek, director of public relations for Frontier's south region.
Fiber optics, which transmit light rather than electrical signals in copper wiring, boost speed and capacity. That means subscribers with new fiber get what nearly everyone else already has — high-speed internet.
Which couldn't come quickly enough for those living where the internet would crash as family scattered around the house with their wireless devices.
“We're excited,” said Vanessa Carusone, a former city commissioner living in the North Port Estates, an area of homes on larger parcels with more satellite dishes than a NASA observatory. “But let's hope it works.”
Carusone's caution seems earned, she and others had insisted. Frontier and other providers had promised much, often misdelivered or were victimized themselves with contractor problems, COVID-19 and other delays.
Frontier had also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring, but this week announced federal regulators and 13 of the 25 states it serves had granted approval for that.
Florida, however, was not in the grouping. Frontier, which dates to 1935, also had front-office reshuffling, naming a new president/CEO effective March 1 when Nick Jeffery replaces Bernie Han. The company's stock traded Tuesday at less than 50 cents a share.
No matter the obstacles or excuses, Karla Cordero was thrilled that a Frontier fiber hookup was placed outside her North Port Estates home, awaiting workers to plug it in.
“Honestly, we’re just desperate,” she said in an April story in The Daily Sun, as her children faced problems connecting on their first days of virtual school. "I can’t see months of this.”
But Cordero's mood was better Tuesday.
“They're working on it as we're speaking,” she said. “We're just so happy … everybody is.”
North Port Estates in particular had a history of poor internet service, said Carusone. As an elected official, she and others had lobbied Tallahassee and Washington for so-called broadband access legislation.
The movement gathered steam, jumped to the top of the list with COVID-19 forcing millions to work remotely.
North Port leadership and its economic development team pushed the Florida League of Cities for broadband access laws in so-called rural areas — North Port Estates in the beginning seemingly fit that category.
It doesn't, however, as rural is defined more as agricultural. North Port at one point decided enough talk and would pour cash into an underground cable infrastructure system along Tropicaire Boulevard in North Port Estates.
“A high-school kid in virtual school or gaming … that wasn't going to happen," Carusone said of the old system. "It took a long, long time to get something moving. Now we're so glad it's finally here.”
