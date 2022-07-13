A new suicide hotline goes live Saturday.
Federal agencies had designated 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's direct hook-up for services, a reliable resource in a mental-health emergency, as a death by suicide happens every 11 minutes.
988. It will be available 24/7.
Officials project calls, text messages and chats in the millions in 988's first year. Multiple sources of help such as crisis teams and counselors will be available as the program unfolds.
Every state had run at least one call center under a 10-digit phone number — 800-273-TALK — as part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network, launched in 2005 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The 10-digit number is replaced Saturday by 988.
And it's not coming too soon, advocates insist, as death by suicide becomes more common, particularly with teens and young adults.
Pushing 988 in schools should be part of the rollout, said Jerome Fletcher, North Port's city manager and who had hosted a suicide awareness workshop, You Are Not Alone, in April.
The workshop came after a 12-year-old North Port girl died by suicide.
Suicide “is a hard conversation," Fletcher said.
But, he said, public service workers need to help address it.
“Someone who had nowhere to turn now has something," Fletcher said. "Look how valuable 911 has been.”
The 988 number will link callers to crisis centers.
North Port had been at the forefront of suicide awareness for years. Along with workshops, the city had trained select staff in mental health first aid, which has volunteers spotting co-workers in distress, interacting with them and connecting that person with professional help, if needed.
It’s a preventative tool paid by the city’s health provider.
Vanessa Miller, with National Alliance on Mental Illness-Florida, shared stories at the You Are Not Alone workshop. She immersed herself in books, then fictionalized her life and later turned to self-harming as “physical pain gives relief.”
“I flipped out,” she had said, eventually attempting to kill herself.
Those thinking such thoughts, Miller said, aren’t ill, but feel as if they don’t belong or are a burden to others.
“In that state, they’re very torn … they’re in pain,” she said.
Amy Vogel, a national expert on suicide and a board member with Holly’s Hope, a North Port advocacy group, talked of attuned parents paying attention, validating feelings, listening, probing for big changes, then seeking professionals if things seem bleak, she said.
Mental health counseling “shouldn’t be (considered) weird,” she said.
“It’s courageous, is what it is,” Vogel said.
988 will be useful when suicide is top of mind, said Joan Morgan co-founded Holly’s Hope with her husband, Ed, following the death of their daughter Holly Morgan Fisher in 2017.
“Those irrational moments, we get to them and get them help,” she said. “Those are the ones you can save.”
She said talking about the effects of suicide afterward can sometimes ease the pain of feeling alone.
“One suicide equals 100 lives,” Morgan said of a single death radiating outward. “Like throwing a pebble in the water.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
