NORTH PORT — Is Brian Laundrie successfully ghosting everyone?
Or is he lying alone in the swamps, a victim of the unforgiving wilds?
That's the question since his disappearance in mid-September. It's also what the FBI and police want to know and what the public speculates upon.
Laundrie is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who went missing on a cross-country road trip and whose body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. The FBI has since issued warrants for Laundrie's arrest, accusing him of illegally using a bank card in the days after Petito's death.
Laundrie at one point was reportedly in Sarasota County at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, planning to hike, his parents Roberta and Chris Laundrie had told authorities. The reserve is thousands of acres of wild spaces, alligators, sinkholes and relentless mosquitoes.
The Laundries reported their son missing at the Sarasota County-managed parcel. Authorities searched the reserve for days but came up empty.
An unconfirmed sighting placed Laundrie in North Carolina.
“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” said Dennis Davis, 53.
The driver of a small pickup had stopped Davis to ask directions along the Appalachian Trail. Laundrie, Davis said, seemed upset, talked about arguing with a girlfriend and sought directions to California.
The Appalachians, according to reports, was understood to be an area familiar to Laundrie, who was previously reported to have lived there alone for months.
And if human nature is a guidepost, Laundrie as a fugitive is likely off-grid. People, especially those running in fear, experts insist, follow patterns, seeking a comforting place.
In a police video and social media posts, for instance, Laundrie in less-frightening circumstances was all about living outside, a suburban New Yorker, and in North Port in the last three years, with a survivalist's soul working from an environmentalist's playbook.
Laundrie and Gabby Petito had lived a “van life” existence, crisscrossing the western U.S. and documenting themselves in social media postings. Some of that travel was in tents, something that Laundrie embraced.
In a police body-cam video from an August incident in Moab, Utah, where Laundrie and Gabby Petito were stopped by police in a domestic-assault incident, for example, police propose placing Laundrie in a safehouse for the night. Gabby was left that night in her white minivan, a solution that has drawn scrutiny. Moab Police Chief Bret Edge has since requested leave, according to reports.
Laundrie wasn't crazy about the motel idea.
“Thank you,” Laundrie within the 90-minute ordeal in Utah told the Moab patrol officer. “Is there anything outside? I like outside.”
In another exchange filmed on a body camera, Laundrie talked about his childhood in New York.
“I’m really looking forward to going back there," he said. "It’s beautiful here, but the desert’s (inaudible). Coming from New York and the Appalachian Trail, all trees and waterfalls and rivers and you come here and it’s all.”
That exchange ended with the Moab officer describing California.
“You got to go and see Moro Rock and climb to the top,” he said. “You like hiking, it’s about a mile and a half hike. Well worth it.”
“Awesome,” Laundrie replied.
A SURVIVALIST?
But a national park campsite, even in a cramped conversion van, is far different than surviving in the wilds, said Brooke Benham Wright, whose husband Matt is famed for such adventures on "Naked and Afraid."
The Discovery Channel reality show has contestants scrounging for food and water in the world's wild places.
The Wrights own Extreme Instinct, a survivalist school with a wilderness camp in Arcadia.
Matt Wright, a Port Charlotte High graduate with family in Charlotte County, travels between Southwest Florida and the couple's home in Colorado, Brooke Wright said.
Laundrie surviving undetected in the wild would be difficult, Brooke Wright said, though he could live on native plants, fruit and fish and outdoors efforts.
“But he'd have to be skilled in all of those," she said, adding that the Appalachian Trail in particular, which is nearly 2,200 miles across 14 states from Georgia to Maine, is “very rugged and windy."
"He'd have to have his ducks in a row, have to have a premeditated plan, resources and some food … unless (he's) a true survival expert,” she said. “Without some sort of help … there's not a high likelihood” of survival.
There are, of course, examples of extreme survival.
Eric Rudolph, charged with a backpack bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, lived as a fugitive in the North Carolina wilds. He reportedly gathered acorns and plants and pilfered local gardens over five years before getting caught.
But he was nabbed in clean clothes and dyed hair, which raised suspicions. He was sentenced to life in prison for the death of a woman in the blast that injured 111 others.
Family was rumored to play a role in Rudolph's survival.
Laundrie's parents had refused to cooperate with authorities, according to investigators.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
