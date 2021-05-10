NORTH PORT — Looking to perfect your putting skills?
A new family business in town has created a game that can help.
The North Port Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently for the owners of Portable Putting Golf Square Game.
Theo and Yolanda Briteus are the creators of the portable golf game which includes a combination of putting and math skills.
Like golf and miniature golf, players compete to see who can get the lowest score.
Players putt a ball toward a 3-by-5-foot rubber mat that has numbers imprinted on small squares. The center square is blank and equates to -5 points. Players hit seven balls: two from 5 feet away, two from 7 feet and three from 10 feet.
When your ball lands on a square, you mark down the number in a score book and add it to your balance. The numbers increase the farther you land from blank square.
"The game is inexpensive, fast, convenient, and portable, providing the fun of putting with less stress on the player’s body," Theo said. "You can build lasting bonds and unforgettable memories with friends, family, and neighbors."
Theo said when he designed the game, he thought about how it could be applied.
"This game could be used in schools, nursing homes, bars or just at home with family and friends," he said.
Chamber members enjoyed trying out the game at the recent ribbon-cutting event.
"We could get into some serious competition with each other," said Bill Gunnin, executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
The game comes with an instruction pamphlet, a score book and it can be purchased online at www.puttinggolfsquare.com.
If you live locally, the owners will deliver the game to you and show you how it works.
For more information, call 941-465-2000.
