NORTH PORT — Alicia Kelley had morning doughnuts on her mind. But those yummy goodies whistled off in a sugary vapor as the North Port mom glanced in her rearview mirror.
The trailing car on West Price Boulevard had flames licking its undercarriage, the driver unaware of the possible pending disaster, said Kelley, who had dropped her teen son at North Port High School and was heading to the Dunkin’ Donuts around the corner on Sumter Boulevard. It was around 7:30.
On her cellphone with a relative, Kelley dumped that call, pulled to the side of the street, hit the flashers, jumped into the roadway and waved at the driver frantically. The man and a girl headed to Atwater Elementary School heeded the distress warning, just as the fire enraged itself and engulfed his car.
Kelley, 43, dialed emergency 911 and the trio standing away from the burning car awaited North Port Fire Rescue, which arrived quickly, she said, and doused the flames. Traffic was closed briefly as fire crews cleared the scene.
The unidentified man’s difficulties were compounded, however — he had left his cellphone at home. He also had limited hearing. But rather than wishing the man and his daughter her best, Kelley communicated that his family should be contacted. He produced a business card for his wife, and Kelley shared the situation with the woman.
Stranded with no car and no quick alternatives, Kelley packed the pair into her car and drove the girl to Atwater, then gave the man a lift home.
“So proud of her,” said Mary Thompson, Alicia’s sister-in-law and who had been chatting with her when she spotted the flaming car. “She’s got the biggest heart, always taking it a step further.”
Alicia Kelley later Tuesday downplayed credit for her act of kindness … and the real risks she and the others faced.
“Cars can be replaced, people can’t,” she said, noting that despite a few crazy minutes, lots of noise and smoke while still in her morning peejays, she did close the curtain on the morning drama with that doughnut run.
“Got breakfast and went home,” she said.
