NORTH PORT — The city's spending cycle started Tuesday, with North Port City Commission and City Manager Jerome Fletcher riffing on their goals at a workshop.
First day talks: Hire an event coordinator; freeze or reduce fire rescue service rates; freeze or reduce the Electric Utility Service Tax that got bumped up to 6% last year; freeze current millage rate the same; invite or enhance cultural events; plant more trees and/or steer more dining choices to the city.
Finance Director Kim Williams shared fixed costs and the appearance of more than $7 million in rollover reserves from the current budget.
North Port has Sarasota County's largest population and land mass. Its taxable value is soaring, some 7.5% this year. That alone in the next budget adds some $1.5 million in revenue to the city's piggybank.
North Port's budget priorities come from the city manager’s office, public surveys and workshops and from the commissioners themselves.
On Tuesday, Fletcher listed his goals as a first-year city manager.
Drawn from “six pillars” agreed upon by the commission, the goals include greater public transparency and staff accountability.
Fletcher also wanted to beef up City Hall technology — as North Port this year had endured a hacking incident — share what's happening on Facebook Live town halls, for instance, and hire an event coordinator to work with nonprofits, he said.
“This is the process I want us all to hopefully embrace,” Fletcher said of his outcome or performance-based budgeting that allocates dollars and measures the results. “It's a good process.”
City budgeting and public workshops run through September.
“A great jump start,” Mayor Pete Emrich said in closing Tuesday.
